Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 83,725 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,294,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.13% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $49,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLCB. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

