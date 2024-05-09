Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,035 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.41. 734,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.75 and its 200 day moving average is $294.47. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.75 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

