Bogart Wealth LLC Has $72.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,936,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $72,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,394,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,933,000 after purchasing an additional 136,194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 48,675 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

IQLT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 54,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

