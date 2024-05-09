Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New $358,000 Investment in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian W. Wixted acquired 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

TBLD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,259. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

