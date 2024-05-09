Blume Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,713 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEV. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA DFEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,959. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $27.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $607.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

