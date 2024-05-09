NiSource (NYSE:NI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NI. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.63. 3,327,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,978. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NiSource by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

