Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,869 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $260.73. The stock had a trading volume of 256,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

