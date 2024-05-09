B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
B2Gold Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$3.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 375.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.88. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.74.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.10.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
