Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 1.3 %
AY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. 1,388,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,640. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 423.81%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
