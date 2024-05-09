Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $37.55. 627,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,199. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,500.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,538.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,500.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVMD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

