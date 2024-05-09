Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Revolution Medicines Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $37.55. 627,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,199. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.46.
Insider Activity
In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,500.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,538.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,500.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Revolution Medicines
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.