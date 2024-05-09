Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Immunocore Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IMCR stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $59.90. 358,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. Immunocore has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $76.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMCR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

