Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $294,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XBJA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 39.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,754 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

