Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,054 shares of company stock valued at $96,529,086. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $292.37. 623,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.