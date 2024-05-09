Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 6,147 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTHR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 386.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTHR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.38. 4,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,596. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $181.59 and a 1 year high of $233.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.93 and its 200-day moving average is $215.27.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.