Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apollomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLM opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Apollomics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Apollomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

Featured Articles

