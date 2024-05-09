Ashley Bacon Sells 5,086 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

