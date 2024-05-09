Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APLS. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $96,978.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,427 shares of company stock valued at $23,169,639 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

