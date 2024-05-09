Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
AMBC opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
