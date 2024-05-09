Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Enservco Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Free Report ) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.36% of Enservco worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.