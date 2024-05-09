Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.00.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.