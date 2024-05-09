Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

