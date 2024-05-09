Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Declares GBX 1.43 Dividend

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

LON AIRE opened at GBX 69.58 ($0.87) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,290.00 and a beta of 0.78. Alternative Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

