Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Declares GBX 1.43 Dividend

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Stock Up 1.3 %
LON AIRE opened at GBX 69.58 ($0.87) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,290.00 and a beta of 0.78. Alternative Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27.
Alternative Income REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alternative Income REIT
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.