Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Airtel Africa Trading Down 1.1 %

LON AAF opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,655.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.30. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 135.80 ($1.71).

Insider Transactions at Airtel Africa

In other news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £922 ($1,158.29). Insiders own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 93 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

