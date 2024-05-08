Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

