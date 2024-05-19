Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Gainplan LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gainplan LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.09. 127,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,979. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.59. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.27 and a one year high of $243.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

