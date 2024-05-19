iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Decreased by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.75. 288,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,916. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

