Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 144,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. ESG Planning boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.2% during the third quarter. ESG Planning now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

MRK stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.19. 8,281,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,287,899. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $332.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

