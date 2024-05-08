Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PACB stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $509.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

In other news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

