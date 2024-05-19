Brown Advisory Inc. Has $44.02 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,402 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $44,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 871,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

