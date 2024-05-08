Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.96.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $115.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in DoorDash by 685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,082 shares of company stock worth $63,970,010 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

