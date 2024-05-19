Gainplan LLC Purchases New Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 58,708,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,922,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

