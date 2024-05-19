Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Oracle by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 26,602.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $132,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,833 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,513. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $97.29 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $339.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

