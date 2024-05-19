Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 116,607 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,538,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $40,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 978,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LADR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 410,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,543. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 88.40.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

