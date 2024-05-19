Brown Advisory Inc. Has $46.57 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,157 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of TreeHouse Foods worth $46,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after purchasing an additional 145,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. StockNews.com downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.35.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

