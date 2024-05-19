Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,212 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.38% of Definitive Healthcare worth $39,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.0% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DH remained flat at $5.50 during trading on Friday. 690,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,758. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

