Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $9.02 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,344 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

