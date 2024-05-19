Gainplan LLC Acquires 2,816 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gainplan LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $38.79. 833,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,749. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

