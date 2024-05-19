Gainplan LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gainplan LLC owned about 0.95% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAPP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 90,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,734. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

