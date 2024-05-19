Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,603 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.38. 2,454,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.50. The company has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

