Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,682 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,535 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $29,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $770.00. 1,670,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

