iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $43,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,975 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,537,000 after purchasing an additional 813,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.16. 1,785,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,722. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

