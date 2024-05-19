Gainplan LLC Makes New Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,456,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,204,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.98. 52,421,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,603,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

