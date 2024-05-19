iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $48,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.71. 1,376,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,514. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average is $149.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

