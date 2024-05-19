Gainplan LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Gainplan LLC cut its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,794 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,146 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 96,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA COMB traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 9,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.