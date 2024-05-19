Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,159,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $47,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth approximately $29,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 270.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 464,667 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,976,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 283.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 263,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Flowserve by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,065,000 after acquiring an additional 246,636 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FLS traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 654,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

