STERIS’ (STE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$195.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.50 million.

Separately, Stifel Canada lowered STERIS’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

About STERIS’

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

