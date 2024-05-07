Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.63.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $114.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.