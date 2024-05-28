Millrace Asset Group Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Wabash National as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 2.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 52.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 16.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Up 0.9 %

WNC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.31. 350,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.62. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabash National

Insider Activity

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 853 shares of company stock valued at $11,134. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.