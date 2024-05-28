3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,196 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.9% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,053,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,534. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.