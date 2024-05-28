Meter Governance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $190,756.70 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00001752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $39.41 million and approximately $190,756.70 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,845,069 coins and its circulating supply is 33,174,157 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,838,668 with 33,169,335 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.16467189 USD and is down -6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $221,549.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

