The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 3.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 433.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 345,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 281,078 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 267,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.76. 6,451,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,938,025. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $185.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

